Preview: Rangers at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers suddenly are showing signs they could be a contender for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Edmonton has begun the month with a season-high four straight victories and looks to complete a sweep of its five-game homestand when it hosts the scuffling New York Rangers on Friday.

The Oilers, who have not made the playoffs since losing the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, are three points out of third place in the Pacific. “The problem with this team in the past and earlier this year is the consistency level,” forward Jordan Eberle told the Edmonton Sun. “We’ve had great efforts one night and not played the best the next night. We’ve strung four together here.” The Rangers are trying to snap out of their downward spiral after losing six of their last eight (2-5-1) as coach Alain Vigneault prepares for his 1,000th NHL game. New York scored fewer than two goals in five of those eight contests, including Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Vancouver.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-8-3): All three of the team’s losses this month have been of the 2-1 variety, including a shootout setback against the New York Islanders. “We played a lot of games the first part of the year that we won even though we didn’t play well, and now we’ve played some good games but haven’t won,” leading scorer Mats Zuccarello told the New York Post. Zuccarello recorded just one of his team-best 11 goals in the last nine games while Rick Nash has not scored in his past six contests.

ABOUT THE OILERS (12-15-2): Edmonton has won its last three games despite averaging only 24 shots, including Wednesday’s come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory over San Jose in which it registered 20. Leading scorers Taylor Hall (12 goals, 18 points) and Leon Draisaitl (nine, 13) have produced four points apiece in the last three games while Eberle has registered goals in each of the last three contests, doubling his season total. Anders Nilsson has allowed a total of 17 goals in his last nine contests (6-3-0).

OVERTIME

1. Glen Sather, who led the Oilers to four Stanley Cups as a coach and one as a general manager, will have a banner raised to the rafters in his honor Friday.

2. New York G Henrik Lundqvist, who has allowed a total of four goals in his last three games, is 2-2-2 lifetime with a .924 save percentage versus the Oilers.

3. The road team has won each of the last four games in the all-time series, which has another installment in New York on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Oilers 2