Lundqvist, Rangers shut out Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The fatigued New York Rangers still had more than enough energy to beat the dispirited Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Running on fumes in their second game in as many nights, the Rangers shut out the Oilers 2-0 at Rexall Place.

”We were playing back-to-back, and we got in fairly late last night,“ said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, whose team beat the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday. ”But we did what we had to do to win a road game.

“We had to make high-percentage plays. We got the lead in the first, and when we made a couple of mistakes, our goaltender made the saves he had to make. We did what we had to do to get the two points on the road.”

The Rangers (14-10-4) scored once in the first period, then added an empty-netter in the last minute to hand the Oilers (7-19-5) their 15th loss in 16 games.

”We’ve had a couple of games that have gotten away from us, and it was good to see us close this game down,“ said defenseman Ryan McDonagh, New York’s captain. ”We had a couple of breakdowns, and Hank (goalie Henrik Lundqvist) made some big saves, but for the most part, we kept everybody in front of us and blocked shots.

“Ultimately we did enough little things and made enough plays to get ourselves the win.”

The Oilers’ anemic offense failed them again. A team that was held to two or fewer goals in 16 of its past 21 games got shut out for the fourth time this season.

”We don’t have much going,“ said a dejected Oilers winger David Perron. ”We’re trying everything, but we don’t have much going right now.

“They outplayed us in a lot of aspects;, they looked like they were the team that was rested. It’s very frustrating. We have to find a way to bring more energy. We need more out of everyone, including myself.”

The hosts, plagued by terrible starts this season, got off the mark first, outshooting the Rangers 4-0 in the first five minutes and drawing the game’s first penalty.

Edmonton did nothing with the power play, however, and that is when the momentum turned.

The Rangers had the next five shots and went up 1-0 when a centering pass from defenseman Dan Girardi banked in off Oilers center Mark Arcobello’s skate and into the net past goalie Ben Scrivens at 16:04 of the opening period.

The Oilers, who own the league’s worst record, have led after the first period only three times in 31 games this season.

“It was a tough night to get anything going, it looked like watching paint dry,” said Oilers coach Dallas Eakins, whose club managed just 11 shots over the final 55 minutes. “It seemed like (the Rangers) were able to block a ton of shots and we weren’t able to get them through, and the game just seemed to come to a standstill.”

The Oilers didn’t generate many chances in the third. After Edmonton pulled the goalie with 1:36 left in regulation, New York left winger Carl Hagelin sealed the game on an empty-netter with 22 seconds to go.

Lundqvist, who played both ends of the back-to-back games, made 16 saves to post the shutout. Scrivens stopped 20 shots.

”We were patient,“ Lundqvist said. ”We felt like they were playing not to make any mistakes and were staying back. They were waiting for us to make mistakes so that they could counter. But we did a good job of playing a smart hockey game. We just stuck with the game plan and let our chances come to us.

“I thought we were the better team the whole game, but at the same time, it was still a one-goal game for most of it.”

NOTES: Rangers C Derick Brassard was sent home from the road trip after being diagnosed with the mumps. He is the second Ranger, and 14th player in the NHL, to come down with the sickness this season. Brassard was replaced by LW Tanner Glass, who played his 400th NHL game. ... Oilers D Oscar Klefbom is out with a sore foot after being hit with a puck against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, so the club recalled D Brad Hunt of AHL Oklahoma City to fill the void. Hunt led the AHL in points per game by a defenseman with 22 points in 17 games. ... The Oilers’ power play began the night 26th in the NHL at 13.2 percent, and Edmonton came up empty on two chances with the man advantage Sunday. ... The Rangers play at Calgary on Tuesday, the same night Edmonton plays at Arizona.