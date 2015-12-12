Oilers turn back clock, top Rangers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- With half a dozen Hall of Famers from Edmonton’s glory years in Rexall Place for former coach and GM Glen Sather’s banner raising ceremony, the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers decided to turn the clock back to about 1986.

And with that, they erupted for 71 shots and 12 goals and goals in a wild and wholly 7-5 Oilers victory.

Left winger Lauri Korpikoski had a hat trick and left winger Taylor Hall scored twice in the third period, including the winner with 1:33 left, to help Edmonton sweep its five-game homestand.

“It was a fun night for sure, it reminded me of one of those 80s games, high scoring and the puck just seemed to follow me today,” said Korpikoski, whose night was made even more special by the fact that fellow Finn Jari Kurri was in the building.

”Once the goals started coming, shift after shift they were getting chances and we were hanging on there at the end, but another different way to win for our group.

“We’ve done it in many different ways on this homestand and we’ll take this one for sure.”

The Oilers gassed 3-1 and 5-3 leads and looked like they might let this one get away, but just 13 seconds after Rangers winger Rick Nash made it 5-5 at 18:14, Hall sealed the victory.

”At the end of the day we get a win,“ said Hall, who finished the night with two goals and two assists. ”You never want to give up five goals ... I‘m sure Todd (head coach McLellan) is going to give you the ‘You never want to give up five,’ but we scored more than them. It was a really fun atmosphere.

“We showed up to play and we beat a really good team.”

The Rangers, 2-5-1 in their eight games before visiting Edmonton, fell to 18-9-3 and the Oilers improved to 13-15-2.

”If you give a team like that the time and space that we did, they are going to make you look silly in the end,“ said Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh. ”We have to be harder in the gaps and in the corner.

“We have to find a way to battle harder and right now we just need to find a way to win a hockey game.”

The Oilers led 3-1 after two periods on two goals from Korpikoski and one from right winger Ted Purcell (center Mats Zuccarello replied for the Rangers), but a game they seemed to have well in hand got away in the second period when left winger Chris Kreider and center Derick Brassard each scored to tie it.

Even though the Oilers were outshooting the Rangers 30-18, it was 3-3 after 40 minutes thanks to some solid work in goal from New York’s Henrik Lundqvist.

But the Oilers got to him in the third period, with goals from Hall and defenseman Darnell Nurse, prompting Rangers coach Alain Vigneault to give Lundqvist the hook for only the second time this season.

“It is my responsibility to come up with that extra save and find a way to win hockey games,” said Lundqvist. “Right now we are finding ways to lose hockey games.”

Brassard’s second goal of the night with 13 minutes left made for an interesting finish, but Hall regained the lead and Korpikoski added the empty-netter to get the hat trick.

“It was one of those games where you didn’t know what was going to happen on the next shift,” said Korpikoski. “It was goals, goals, goal after goal. So I just shot it as hard as I could down the middle of the ice and it ended up going in. I was pretty lucky there to be honest.”

NOTES: Friday night was Rangers coach Alain Vigneault’s 1,000th game in the NHL. He’s 538-351-35-77. ... The Rangers held their opponents to two or fewer goals in 19 of their first 29 games. ... The Oilers raised a banner to the roof at Rexall place to honor former coach and GM Glen Sather, who guided the team to five Stanley Cups in seven years from 1984-90... Former New York G Cam Talbot didn’t get the start against his old team. Not with G Anders Nilsson riding a four-game win streak for Edmonton. ... The Oilers recalled D Nikita Nikitin from AHL Bakersfield after burying him and his $4.5 million contract in the minors all year. ... Oilers C Leon Draisaitl is still averaging more than a point per game this year (26 points in his first 20 games). ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is 35-12-3 with a .938 save percentage in the last calendar year.