Preview: Rangers at Panthers

The New York Rangers look to get back over the .500 mark when they face the Florida Panthers in the fourth stop of a five-game road swing. New York’s two-game winning streak was halted last time out thanks to a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers peppered Ben Bishop with 37 shots but couldn’t dent the net en route to getting shut out for the fifth time on the season.

The Panthers returned from their own five-game road trip to post a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Monday. Sean Bergenheim provided the spark by scoring his first two goals of the season. Bergenheim missed the entire 2012-13 campaign due to multiple injuries.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSFL (Florida)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (12-12-0): The Rangers remain offensively challenged, ranking 28th in the league by averaging 2.1 goals a game. Monday’s loss snapped the Rangers’ six-game road-winning streak, which was one short of matching the team record. Cam Talbot came in relief of Henrik Lundqvist and surrendered his first goal in his past three appearances.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (7-13-5): Defenseman Erik Gudbranson also scored his first goal of the season in Monday’s win. The Panthers have righted the ship after a dreadful start, winning four of their last seven outings. The Rangers edged the Panthers 4-3 in their only meeting this season in a game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10.

OVERTIME

1. Bergenheim scored 17 goals during the 2011-12 season.

2. Veteran G Tim Thomas has started the last nine games for Florida.

3. New York won seven straight road games in 1935 and 1978.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Panthers 2