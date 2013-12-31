Preview: Rangers at Panthers

The New York Rangers likely will see a familiar face return to the lineup on Tuesday, when they continue their five-game road trip against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Marc Staal told reporters he’s ready to play after missing three weeks with a concussion. The alternate captain’s participation is greatly needed as New York saw fellow blue-liner Anton Stralman miss Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay with a sore wrist.

While the Rangers have won three of four, the Panthers ended a three-game slide with a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Sunday. Rookie Aleksander Barkov scored to record his eighth point in nine games while Scott Clemmensen turned aside 21 shots to improve to 8-1-0 lifetime against the Canadiens. Florida hasn’t been as fortunate versus New York, dropping both meetings this season as well as six of eight overall - and five of the last six at home.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (19-19-2): A potent power play propelled New York on Sunday as it converted all three of its attempts with the man advantage. Mats Zuccarello, who collected a goal and two assists versus Tampa Bay, scored in New York’s 4-3 home victory over Florida on Nov. 10 and also tallied and set up another goal in the Rangers’ 5-2 triumph against the Panthers on Nov. 27. Benoit Pouliot scored in his second straight contest to extend his career-high point streak to seven games.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (15-20-5): Sean Bergenheim’s empty-net tally was his fourth in three games - marking half of his goal-scoring production for the season. The 29-year-old Finn hasn’t had much success against the Rangers, scoring just twice in 24 career contests. Defenseman Brian Campbell, who tallied twice versus New York on Nov. 10, has recorded a goal and three assists in his last five games.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Rick Nash scored for the first time since Dec. 10 but also found the net in his lone game against Florida this season (Nov. 27).

2. Panthers veteran G Tim Thomas was held out on Sunday as the team gives him additional time to recover from his groin injury, but he may make the start versus the Rangers.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist, who is 17-9-1 lifetime versus Florida, has stopped 55-of-60 shots by the Panthers this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Panthers 2