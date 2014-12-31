Preview: Rangers at Panthers

After seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end, the New York Rangers look to repeat the feat of their 2013 New Year’s Eve performance when they visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout as New York skated to a 2-1 victory over Florida exactly 365 days ago. The Swedish Olympian was in net for all three triumphs against the Panthers last season to improve his career mark versus the club to 18-9-1 with a stingy 1.76 goals-against average.

Lundqvist was not as fortunate on Monday, as he saw his personal seven-game winning streak come to a halt with a 3-2 setback to Dallas. “We need to use this as motivation for the next game (versus the Panthers), our last game of the year, and try to end it on a high note,” he said. Florida would love to do the same after extending its home point stretch to eight games (6-0-2) in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE RANGERS (19-11-4): Martin St. Louis was held off the scoresheet against the Stars but traditionally has torched the Panthers dating back to his time with Tampa Bay. The 39-year-old has collected 71 points (31 goals, 40 assists) in 73 meetings with Florida - including scoring a goal and setting up two others in his last encounter while still playing for the Lightning. Rick Nash has been kept in check in four of his last five contests, although the exception was his first hat trick as a member of the Rangers in the team’s 4-2 win over Washington on Dec. 23.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (16-9-9): Nick Bjugstad had reason to celebrate on Tuesday as he scored his team-leading 13th goal late in the third period before signing a six-year contract extension after the game, the Miami Herald reported. The 22-year-old, who will receive $4.1 million annually according to the newspaper, has 21 points after leading the team with 38 during the 2013-14 season. Al Montoya, who was selected by the Rangers with the sixth overall pick of the 2004 draft, will get the nod and attempt to improve upon his 1-2-0 mark with a 3.92 goals-against average versus the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. New York RW Kevin Hayes will see a familiar face when he squares off against his brother, Panthers RW Jimmy Hayes.

2. The Panthers are 2-for-29 on the power play in their last 10 contests.

3. Rangers D Dan Girardi (foot) is a game-time decision for Wednesday, according to coach Alain Vigneault.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Panthers 1