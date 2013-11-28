Rangers 5, Panthers 2: Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed four goals in his last outing, rebounded to stop 31 shots and New York held off a late Florida rally to post its seventh win in its last eight road games.

Five different players scored for the Rangers, who held a 3-0 lead late in the third period but watched the Panthers cut the margin to 3-2 before Mats Zuccarrello put things away with a power play goal with just 1:28 to play. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Derick Brassard, Brad Richards and Rick Nash also scored for the Rangers who are 3-1 on their current five-game road trip. Tim Thomas, making his 10th straight start in net for the Panthers, allowed four goals while stopping 17 shots.

The Panthers outshot the Rangers 33-22 and got goals from Scottie Upshall and Nick Bjugstad before surrendering Zuccarrello’s game-clincher. New York jumped on Florida in the first period when Brassard deflected a pass from Zuccarello over Thomas’ left shoulder just 25 seconds into the their first power play of the game.

New York made it 2-0 late in the second period when Richards scored an unassisted goal, his team-leading seventh, shooting what appeared to be a harmless shot through a screen which snuck just inside the far post. Nash made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal on a giveaway deep in the Panthers’ zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York’s Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season, further fueling trade rumors. ...The Rangers have moved Dan Girardi to the point for their power play. ...The Rangers have allowed just one power play goal in their last seven games plus tonight.