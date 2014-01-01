Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (SO): Brad Richards scored in the third round for the lone tally of the shootout and Henrik Lundqvist denied all three attempts as visiting New York won all three games versus Florida this season.

Richards breezed in and deked to his left before wristing a shot inside the post in the bonus format. After poke checks thwarted rookie Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, Lundqvist kept his pads closed on Brad Boyes’ bid to end the game.

Defenseman Dan Girardi made amends for an earlier miscue by scoring to forge a 1-1 tie with 2:10 remaining in the third period. Lundqvist turned aside 21 shots as the Rangers posted their fourth win in five outings and seventh in nine meetings with the Panthers.

Tim Thomas returned from a groin injury and finished with 30 saves in his 400th game. Boyes netted his team-leading 10th goal and Barkov notched an assist to extend his point streak to four games for Florida, which has dropped four of five (1-3-1).

The Panthers took advantage of Girardi’s turnover behind his own net to open the scoring 9:18 into the second period. Barkov alertly fed a cutting Boyes, who backhanded the puck between the pads of Lundqvist. With Tomas Kopecky returning to the bench to replace his broken stick, Girardi wristed a shot from the outer edge of the left circle that beat a screened Thomas.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York LW Benoit Pouliot saw his career-high seven-game point streak come to an end. He recorded four goals and three assists in that stretch. ... Rangers D Marc Staal returned from a 10-game absence due to a concussion. ... Barkov has recorded one goal and three assists on his point streak.