Rangers 5, Panthers 2: Captain Ryan McDonagh, Chris Kreider and Martin St. Louis each collected a goal and an assist as visiting New York skated to its ninth win in 10 outings.

Derick Brassard and Dominic Moore also tallied and Derek Stepan notched three assists for the Rangers, who have won eight of their last 10 meetings with Florida - including a 2-1 shootout victory on New Year’s Eve in 2013. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 18 saves to improve to 19-9-1 in his career mark versus the Panthers.

Tomas Fleischmann scored late in the second period and Jimmy Hayes matched his career high with his 11th tally for Florida, which saw its eight-game home point streak come to an end (6-0-2). Al Montoya turned aside 29 shots to fall to 1-3-0 in his career against the team that selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2004 draft.

Defenseman Kevin Klein’s blast from point didn’t make it through a maze of bodies, but Kreider alertly spotted the loose puck on the doorstep and beat Montoya over the right shoulder to open the scoring with 3:18 remaining in the first period. Brassard doubled the advantage 1:29 into the second, cleaning up a rebound after McDonagh’s initial shot was denied by Montoya.

McDonagh gave New York a 3-0 lead almost 13 minutes later in scintillating fashion, knocking down a potential clearing attempt by elevating his right leg before blasting a shot from the point past Montoya. Fleischmann scored on a partial breakaway and Hayes chipped home a loose puck 7:39 into the third, but St. Louis regained the two-goal advantage two minutes later despite the rebound going in off his left skate.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hayes also scored 11 goals in 53 games last season. ... New York rookie C Kevin Hayes blocked three shots while playing in a game against his brother for the first time in his career. ... Five of Kreider’s six goals have been scored on the road.