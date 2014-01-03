Preview: Rangers at Penguins

Few things have been as automatic in the NHL this season as the Pittsburgh Penguins winning at Consol Energy Center. The Penguins carry one of the most impressive home records in the league into Friday’s encounter with the New York Rangers. The Eastern Conference leaders come in looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss in New Jersey, while the Rangers climbed above the .500 mark for the season with a 2-1 shootout triumph over the Florida Panthers.

With New York having reached its midway point of the season, the Rangers are still looking for some dependable offensive contributions. Only one player has reached double digits in goals - Chris Kreider leads the way with 10 - and no skater is even close to averaging a point per game. Pittsburgh is dealing with a litany of injuries but has remained one of the most offensively potent clubs in hockey, led by scoring leader Sidney Crosby and the red-hot James Neal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, MSG2 (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (20-19-2): There may be some shuffling of the New York roster - and if there is, it will likely involve young defenseman Michael Del Zotto, who was benched Tuesday as he remains in coach Alain Vigneault’s doghouse. Del Zotto has fallen behind rookie Conor Allen on the depth chart, and Vigneault doesn’t sound like he’ll be changing his mind anytime soon. “He’s supposed to be able to beat the forecheck, join the rush at the right time,” the coach told Newsday. “Those things haven’t been there on a consistent enough basis that he’s an automatic shoo-in.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (29-12-1): Most teams playing without a top-5 NHL forward, an elite power-play quarterback and a solid second-pairing option would find themselves struggling in all facets - including the power play. But the Penguins have soldiered on despite the absences of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and United States Olympian Paul Martin, converting a league-best 25.5 percent of their man-advantage opportunities. “(I‘m) pleasantly surprised, a little bit,” defenseman Matt Niskanen told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It doesn’t seem like we have, statistically, anyway, missed a beat.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh’s 17-3-0 home record is the best in the Eastern Conference.

2. The teams have split the last four meetings.

3. Del Zotto has two goals, five assists and a minus-9 rating in 32 games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Rangers 2