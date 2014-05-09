Preview: Rangers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to punch a return ticket to the Eastern Conference final on Friday as they attempt to defeat the visiting New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second-round series. Pittsburgh rebounded from an overtime loss in the opener to roll off three straight victories, putting it on the cusp of making an appearance in the conference final for the second consecutive year and fourth time in seven seasons. Brandon Sutter scored a short-handed goal late in the second period to snap a tie as the Penguins posted a 4-2 triumph in Game 4 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

New York recorded a franchise-best 25 road victories this season and is 2-3 in the playoffs after splitting the first two contests in the Steel City. Leaving the Big Apple behind might be the best medicine for the struggling Rick Nash, who was booed by the home fans on Wednesday as his playoff goal-scoring drought reached 14 games. “It doesn’t matter what you do all year,” said Nash, who has just one tally in 23 postseason contests with the Rangers. “It matters what you do in the playoffs, when things count. And, obviously, I’ve been struggling.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: New York has failed to convert on its last 36 power-play opportunities, with its last turn with the man advantage resulting in a goal for Pittsburgh. The NHL isn’t interested in that distinction, however, as the Rangers’ troubles are matched only by the 2007 Anaheim Ducks for the league’s postseason record. New York didn’t help itself when it had the puck on Wednesday, issuing 25 giveaways - with two of the turnovers leading directly to goals by Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Jussi Jokinen recorded his sixth goal of the playoffs to pull into a tie with Los Angeles’ Marian Gaborik for the league lead (entering Thursday’s action) and extend his career-best point streak to eight games. The 31-year-old Finn also is tied with Chicago captain Jonathan Toews with three game-winning goals in the postseason. Teamed with former 40-goal scorer James Neal and Sutter, Jokinen has given Dan Bylsma another solid line and allowed the coach to pair captain Sidney Crosby and fellow former Hart Trophy recipient Evgeni Malkin on another.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh D Brooks Orpik returned from a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury but did not play in the second or third periods on Wednesday. Should Orpik be sidelined for Game 5, D Robert Bortuzzo is expected to be inserted back into the lineup.

2. New York has lost all 16 series in which it has found itself at a 3-1 disadvantage.

3. Rangers RW Martin St. Louis has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Rangers 2