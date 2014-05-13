Preview: Rangers at Penguins

The New York Rangers look to complete the franchise’s first successful rally from a 3-1 series deficit when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for a decisive Game 7 in their Eastern Conference second-round matchup on Tuesday. New York, which is 0-16 when trailing by a 3-1 margin in a series, staved off elimination for the second straight contest as Martin St. Louis and Carl Hagelin scored early in the first period to lead their team to a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Sunday. “We knew if we played our best game, if we play the way we normally play, we’re going to have a chance to come back and win the series,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal said. “We started that in Game 5, then in Game 6, and now we’re in Game 7.”

While Pittsburgh won the Metropolitan Division to earn home-ice advantage in this series, it is just 2-6 all-time in Game 7s in front of its fans. “All Game 7s are big, but we can’t change what’s gotten us to this point,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “All we can do is make sure we show up (on Tuesday).” The Hart Trophy finalist, who has scored just one goal this postseason, showed his frustration by jabbing his stick below the belt of New York’s Dominic Moore late in the second period on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Henrik Lundqvist has taken aim at the Penguins, and not just with his water bottle. The Swedish Olympian, who was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spraying Crosby, stopped 67-of-69 shots over the last two contests to set up the pivotal Game 7 showdown. Lundqvist, who owns a 4-1 career mark in Game 7s while yielding just five goals, made 26 saves in New York’s 2-1 triumph over Philadelphia the final contest of the first-round series on April 30.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: A punchless power play continues to plague Pittsburgh, which failed on its last 12 opportunities and fell to 1-for-19 in the series. Coach Dan Bylsma has taken to putting four forwards on the ice when his team enjoys the man advantage - with Matt Niskanen serving as the lone defenseman. “We didn’t enter the zone quite as clean (and) they started pressuring a little bit more.” Niskanen said of the team’s last three power-play chances in Game 6. “The bottom line is, it comes down to results.”

OVERTIME

1. New York won a franchise-best 25 contests on the road in the regular season and captured two of three in Pittsburgh during this series.

2. The Penguins are 1-7 on home ice with an opportunity to finish a series since Bylsma became the team’s coach in February 2009.

3. The team that has scored first has won every game in the series.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Penguins 2