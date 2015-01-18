Preview: Rangers at Penguins

The New York Rangers answered back-to-back shutouts by scoring just enough to post their 14th victory in 17 games. The Rangers likely will need a bit more than the two goals they received in their last contest when they visit the high-octane Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon to conclude the regular-season series. Chris Kreider scored midway into the second period for his third game-winning goal in the last seven contests as New York skated to a 2-1 triumph over Columbus on Friday.

The Rangers are a sterling 12-3-1 against Metropolitan Division rivals and 2-0-1 this season versus Pittsburgh, which has dropped three of its last five (2-2-1) to relinquish first place to the New York Islanders. Captain Sidney Crosby collected two goals and an assist on Friday, but the Penguins were undone by Kyle Okposo’s four-tally performance in a 6-3 setback to the Islanders. The reigning Hart Trophy winner, Crosby has been heating up by scoring three goals and setting up nine others in his last six games - but has just one assist against the Rangers this season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (25-13-4): While the offense has been in a rut of late, Henrik Lundqvist has been on top of his game - posting a 12-2-0 record, 1.67 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in his last 14 starts. “We have two more games to play (before the All-Star) break. There’s nothing to save it for,” said Lundqvist said, who is 10-3-1 with a 1.91 GAA on the road this season. Defenseman Marc Staal scored his first goal in 15 games on Friday and is imminently close to signing a six-year, $34.2 million contract extension, according to the New York Post.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-11-6): Pittsburgh’s potent play with the man advantage has returned, as it went 2-for-2 versus the Islanders and has scored four times in the last five opportunities - including the overtime goal in a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Jan. 10. So, why has the power play been clicking? “Scoring,” Crosby said. “It’s really the difference, to be honest. If you look at the goals, they’re not necessarily pretty. It’s just a matter of shooting the puck and executing. We’ve done a lot better job of executing in the zone.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW David Perron has recorded four goals in five games with his new team after mustering just five in 38 contests with Edmonton.

2. Rangers D Kevin Klein has scored two of his career-high eight goals this season versus the Penguins, including the overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph on Dec. 8.

3. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury has flourished at home, posting a 15-5-2 mark with four shutouts and a 2.07 goals-against average.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Rangers 2