Preview: Rangers at Penguins

After being limited to just one goal in his previous 19 playoff games, Sidney Crosby doubled his output in just over a 4 1/2-minute stretch in the second period to help the Pittsburgh Penguins even their Eastern Conference first-round series with the New York Rangers at one victory apiece. Fresh off his team’s 4-3 triumph on Saturday, Crosby looks to help the Penguins take a lead in the set when they host the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners in Game 3 on Monday night.

“It’s nice to score,” Crosby said after his eighth career multi-goal performance in the playoffs - and first since recording a hat trick versus Ottawa on May 17, 2013. “I mean, you want to contribute and there are so many details in the playoffs, but when you’re able to score, it definitely feels good.” Crosby wasn’t feeling as good when he was kept off the scoresheet in the 2013 Eastern Conference final by Boston, not to mention being held without a point in the final three games against the Rangers in the Pittsburgh’s second-round ouster last year. Derick Brassard scored a power-play goal on Saturday for New York, which went 1-for-7 with the man advantage in Game 2 and is 2-for-12 in the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Despite setting franchise bests in both wins (53) and points (113), New York statistically was well below average on the power play this season (16.8 percent, 21st in the NHL). “I think we have to look at ourselves first and we have to get the job done,” said leading scorer Rick Nash, who tallied in the waning moments of the third period on Saturday. “If we aren’t getting the job done (5-on-5), we have to get a huge momentum off the power play and the individuals that are on that have to be a lot better.” Nash noted that the team seemed to be passing up opportunities while playing with the man advantage, and the numbers support his theory as the Rangers have mustered just 20 shots in 12 power-play opportunities.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Chris Kunitz scored the eventual game-winning goal midway into the third period, capping his career high-tying three-point performance. Kunitz also had the eventual winning tally and added another goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders on May 5, 2013. Kunitz’s tally on Saturday came on the power play, during which the Penguins scored on their first two opportunities in Game 2 and improved to 2-for-5 in the series.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh C Brandon Sutter recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday, marking his first career multi-point performance in the playoffs.

2. New York C Derek Stepan, who scored and set up a goal in Game 2, has collected four tallies and nine assists in his last 14 postseason contests

3. Penguins coach Mike Johnston did not announce any injury updates on Sunday following the team’s optional skate.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Penguins 1