Preview: Rangers at Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby will attempt to extend his career-high goal streak to an impressive eight games on Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Rangers. Crosby, who has scored 12 goals and set up 10 others during his 11-game point streak, recorded his second four-point performance in the last four contests in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Monday.

“His game is at another level right now,” coach Mike Sullivan said of Crosby, who has scored at least one goal in nine straight games at Consol Energy Center. The run is the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only Mario Lemieux’s 11-game stretch from Jan. 5-Feb. 23, 1996. While the Penguins have emerged victorious in two in a row and six of their last seven with their captain on a torrid stretch, the Rangers extended their winning streak to three games without the services of Ryan McDonagh. New York’s captain is out indefinitely with a concussion sustained in the team’s 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE RANGERS (30-18-5): Like Crosby, J.T. Miller has taken his team on his back by scoring his ninth goal in 10 games to lift New York to a 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Monday. The offensive contributions are a welcome addition for the Rangers, who will see top-line forward Rick Nash (left leg bone bruise) miss his seventh straight game on Wednesday. According to NorthJersey.com, Nash told coach Alain Vigneault that he was “feeling better,” although doctors want the veteran to remain off the ice for “a couple of more days.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (27-18-7): Crosby isn’t the only one on a tear as defenseman Kris Letang has collected eight goals and 16 assists over his last 15 games. Not to be outdone is Chris Kunitz, who returned from a lower-body injury to record seven points (two goals, five assists) in four contests and is a plus-12 in his last nine. Like the Rangers, the Penguins are also dealing with injuries as standout Evgeni Malkin - sidelined for three games already - has been ruled out for the remainder of the week with a lower-body ailment.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start his ninth straight game and 20th in 21 outings on Wednesday, but is just 9-11-2 with a 2.56 goals-against average on the road this season.

2. While Lundqvist has struggled on the road, Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is 7-0-1 in his last eight home games and 14-5-2 in the Steel City this season.

3. Pittsburgh is 8-0-2 in its last 10 contests at Consol Energy Center.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Rangers 2