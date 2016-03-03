Preview: Rangers at Penguins

Henrik Lundqvist celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday by being named to Team Sweden’s preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey. “The King” will look to continue the party on Thursday as the red-hot New York Rangers visit the Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lundqvist, who was a bystander in New York’s 2-1 victory over Columbus on Sunday, turned aside all 34 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 10. While the Rangers are 10-2-1 in their last 13 to reside five points ahead of the third-place Islanders, the Penguins are clinging to a three-point lead over Philadelphia for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist continued his hot hand by scoring a goal in a 3-2 setback to Washington on Tuesday, one day removed from recording his first career hat trick in a 6-0 rout of Arizona. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby notched four assists over the last two contests, but saw his franchise goal-streak end at seven games in the first meeting with New York.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (37-20-6): Derek Stepan, who had an assist versus Pittsburgh in the first meeting, also set up a goal in a 3-2 win over Dallas on Friday before scoring a short-handed tally versus the Blue Jackets. Mats Zuccarello also scored against Columbus and the 28-year-old Norwegian added to his good fortune by being named to the initial roster of Team Europe for the World Cup of Hockey on Wednesday. J.T. Miller, who is enjoying a career season with personal bests in goals (17) and assists (17), qualified for Team North America as well.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (32-22-8): Evgeni Malkin was named to Team Russia’s preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey on Wednesday. The 2012 Hart Trophy winner is no stranger to international competition, having competed in 15 major tournaments - with the last being the World Championship for the silver medal-winning Russians. Defenseman Olli Maatta’s good fortune continued on Wednesday as he was selected to Team Finland’s initial roster just days after signing a six-year contract extension.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury is 17-6-2 with four shutouts at home this season.

1. New York is expected to make an emergency recall from Hartford of the American Hockey League with RW Jesper Fast sidelined by the flu, coach Alain Vigneault told reporters.

3. The Penguins are 1-for-24 on the power play in the last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Penguins 1