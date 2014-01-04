Jokinen, Kunitz lead Pens past Rangers

PITTSBURGH -- Jussi Jokinen was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins at last season’s trading deadline in an attempt to bolster their run at winning the Stanley Cup along with fellow veteran forwards Jarome Iginla and Brendan Morrow.

Jokinen is the only player left from that group, which lost in the Eastern Conference finals, but he continues to help make the Penguins contenders this season. His two goals Friday night helped boost Pittsburgh to a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

“Getting traded here has been great for my career,” said Jokinen, who was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes. “I spent 4 1/2 years in Raleigh (N.C.) and it really became home to me but it didn’t take long for Pittsburgh to become home. I felt like I fit in from the first day I got here because they’ve done a great job of finding ways for me to help the offense.”

The Penguins (30-12-1) lead the Eastern Conference with 61 points. Jokinen, a second-line winger, is helping the cause with 11 goals a year after the Penguins were swept by the Boston Bruins one step short of the Stanley Cup Finals.

“I really felt like we had the team that could win the Cup last year,” Jokinen said. “I think we’re just as good this year, maybe better. I‘m glad I‘m here to make another run at it.”

Left winger Chris Kunitz also scored a pair of goals for the Penguins and center Sidney Crosby added one. They are tied for the team lead with 23 goals each.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Penguins

Crosby also added two assists and has tallied 10 goals and 16 assists in the last 14 games.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 33 shots as the Penguins won their 11th straight home game and improved to 18-3-0 at the Consol Energy Center this season. They have not lost at home since Nov. 13 and are one victory from tying the club home winning streak record set last season from Feb. 22-March 30.

“This is a great place to play,” Jokinen said. “Hopefully, we can get home ice all the way through the playoffs.”

The Penguins won their fifth straight game against the Rangers in Pittsburgh, outscoring them 21-5 during that stretch.

Center Mats Zuccarello scored a goal and assisted on defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s goal, helping pull the Rangers within 4-2 in the third period, but goaltender Henrik Lundqvist had a tough night in net as he gave up five goals on just 28 shots. Until holding the Panthers to one goal in a win at Florida on Tuesday in the Rangers’ previous game, Lundqvist had allowed at least three goals in eight straight games.

“It was just too easy for them to create the big chances,” Lundqvist said. “We outplayed them for stretches of the game but it starts with good structure in our own end and we kind of beat ourselves a little bit.”

Captain and right winger Ryan Callahan returned after missing nine games with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee but couldn’t help the Rangers (20-20-2) extend their two-game winning streak. He played 13:55.

On the flip side, Rangers right winger Derek Dorsett will miss four-to-six weeks after suffering a broken fibula -- the team did not specify which leg -- while blocking a shot in the first period.

Kunitz opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 13:09 of the first period. A slap shot by defenseman Matt Niskanen redirected off Crosby’s right skate to Kunitz, who knocked in the puck from close range.

Jokinen then scored the next two goals, at 18:40 of the first and 1:09 of the second, to push the Penguins’ lead to 3-0.

The first goal was a beauty as Jokinen, stationed just to the right of the crease, one-timed a pass from behind the net by center Brian Gibbons past Lundqvist. Jokinen scored again by beating Lundquist to glove side with a backhander.

Crosby put the Penguins up 4-0 when he scored on a backhand shot at 18:29 of the second.

“I thought our guys battled hard,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Anytime that you give a team that’s so structured the lead we gave them, it makes it hard.”

The Rangers halved the deficit to 4-2 with 8:07 remaining, but Kunitz ended the Rangers’ comeback hopes by scoring with 7:06 left.

“We had taken our foot off the gas a little bit, they had gained momentum and there was still a little too much time left on the clock,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said. “For Kunny, that was a big goal to finish off their run.”

NOTES: Rangers D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for a second straight game. He has just two goals and five assists in 32 games this season with a minus-9 rating while falling behind rookie D Conor Allen on the depth chart. New York C J.T. Miller and D Justin Falk were also healthy scratches. ... LW Taylor Pyatt made his debut for the Penguins as he was in the starting lineup a day after being claimed off waivers from the Rangers. ... Penguins RW Chuck Kobasew was a healthy scratch. ... Penguins C Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and D Kris Letang (upper body) both took part in the morning skate but Malkin missed his ninth straight game and Letang sat out his 10th in a row. ... The Rangers play the Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Toronto while the Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.