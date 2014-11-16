Sutter’s shootout goal gives Penguins strange victory

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Rangers had retreated to the locker room thinking they had posted a hard-fought road win against a division rival.

Instead, it was the Pittsburgh Penguins who were celebrating a few minutes later.

Brandon Sutter scored the winning goal in a shootout as the Penguins notched a strange 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Rangers appeared to have won the game when defenseman Dan Boyle scored what would have been their second goal of the shootout. However, the score was overturned after a video review showed Boyle hit the puck twice with his streak and both teams returned to ice.

“Half of the guys had their sweaters off and half of them had their sticks packed,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The officials made the right call, though.”

Sutter, the third-line center, then beat Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped New York left wing Rick Nash to end it, giving Metropolitan Division-leading Pittsburgh its ninth win in its last 10 games.

“I can’t believe it,” Penguins center Evgeni Malkin said, shaking his head. “The whole team was in the locker room already and was disappointed because it was a tough game and we lose. It’s a crazy emotion to come back and win.”

Like his counterpart Vigneault, Penguins coach Mike Johnston felt the replay officials in the NHL situation room in Toronto made the right call by waving off Boyle’s goal.

“When it happened live a few of us had a reaction on the bench that maybe it was kicked in because it looked like the way it came off the post,” Johnston said.

Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby also beat Lundqvist, who made 36 saves, during the shootout while center Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers.

Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (12-3-1) and left wing Blake Comeau scored a goal.

Right wings Lee Stempniak and Martin St. Louis scored for New York (7-7-3), which is 1-3-1 in its last five games.

The game went to overtime following a scoreless third period and Lundqvist made saves on two breakaways in the extra period. He stopped Crosby 18 seconds in and defenseman Kris Letang with 4.8 seconds remaining on a short-handed attempt.

Fleury had 29 saves.

The Rangers handed the Penguins their only loss in the last 10 games, 5-0 on Tuesday night in New York in the first meeting after overcoming a 3-1 deficit to beat them in seven games last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pittsburgh, though, is 11-3-1 against New York in the last 15 meetings during the regular season.

“The intensity is as high as it’s ever been between us,” Crosby said. “The rivalry has really developed with them.”

Malkin drew the Penguins into a 2-2 tie at 8:09 of the second period with his seventh goal after the Rangers scored twice in the span of just under two minutes in the first period to take a 2-1 lead.

Stempniak potted his fourth goal at 14:27 to tie the score then St. Louis scored his sixth on the power play at 16:26. The Penguins entered the game second in the NHL in penalty killing with an 88.7 percent success rate.

Comeau scored the game’s first goal at 14:12 but the lead lasted just 15 seconds.

“It was good. It was intense,” Fleury said. “It was a close game, not too many goals scored. It was good, it a little bit felt like a playoff game out there. It was fun to play.”

The Rangers, though, would have had more fun if Boyle’s goal would have stood.

“It was certainly entertaining to say the least,” Vigneault said. “Both teams competed real hard, both teams had some good looks, goaltending was phenomenal on both sides and for a moment we thought we won it in a shootout and they finally did, so that’s hockey.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Olli Maatta, who had surgery Nov. 4 to remove a cancerous tumor from his thyroid gland, missed his sixth straight game but could return as soon as Tuesday night when the Penguins play the Canadiens at Montreal. ... Penguins C Brandon Sutter and LW Blake Comeau were both active. Sutter needed stitches in his left ear Friday night after being struck by a puck during a win at Toronto. Comeau was scratched from that game because of illness. ... New York D Dan Girardi was leveled by a check from Malkin in the third period but returned to the game. Girardi’s three blocked shots and six hits were both game highs. ... Rangers LW Rich Nash played in his 800th career game. ... The Rangers host Tampa Bay on Monday night.