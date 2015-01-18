Nash, Rangers bury Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Rick Nash got the New York Rangers going early and they never stopped.

Nash and center Derek Stepan each scored two goals as the Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Sunday for their 15th win in their last 18 games.

Nash scored on the game’s first shot, beating goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on a breakaway with just 26 seconds elapsed and New York (26-13-4) improved to 13-3-1 in Metropolitan Division play.

“It’s huge,” Nash said of getting off to a quick start. “It kind of gives you the confidence to keep that energy at a high level. Especially on the road, you always want a quick start.”

Nash logged his fifth multi-goal game of the season. The left winger raised his season goal total to 28 after going pointless in his previous three games following a stretch of nine goals in 14 games.

Stepan had multiple goals for the second time this season. The center scored the Rangers’ last two goals.

Centers Derrick Brassard added a goal and an assist for New York, which won the season series from Pittsburgh 3-0-1. Center Chris Kreider and right winger Martin St. Louis had two assists each.

The Rangers have gone 6-0-1 in their last seven games against the Penguins, dating to last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals when the Rangers won three games in a row to rally from three-games-to-one deficit and win the series.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has been in net for each of those seven games, and he made 32 saves Sunday for his 13th win in his last 15 starts. He is 11-3-1 in road games this season.

“I think it’s fun when you play against the best players and they have so many good players from the other side,” Lundqvist said. “You have the respect for them but you definitely want to beat them. It’s a good challenge every time to come here and play them. A lot of times it’s a fast game. Because we respect their skill it looks like we try to play a smart game and make good decisions with the puck.”

Pittsburgh (26-12-2) got goals from center Sidney Crosby and left winger David Perron, with defenseman Kris Letang assisting on both.

Crosby notched his third goal in his last two games. Perron has scored five goals in six games since being acquired from Edmonton after notching just five goals in 38 games with the Oilers to begin the season.

Fleury was removed in the second period, giving up four goals on 17 shots two days after allowing a season-high five goals in a road loss to the New York Islanders. He is 3-5-2 in his last 11 starts.

The Penguins fell to 2-3-1 in their last six games.

“You’re going to have adversity at certain times of the year,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “It’s how you respond to the adversity that matters.”

After Nash beat Fleury early, he scored again at 2:39 of the second period to put the Rangers ahead 3-1. Nash has four goals in four games against the Penguins this season after failing to score in seven games against them in last year’s playoffs.

Stepan’s first goal, on the power play at 5:34 of the second period, pushed New York’s lead to 4-1 and chased Fleury. Stepan potted his eighth goal of the season against backup goalie Thomas Greiss with 13:45 remaining to make it 5-2.

Brassard’s 12th goal came at 6:08 of the second period and gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

“My only concern is we had another poor start again,” Penguins defenseman Rod Scuderi said. “We were slow off the bat the first five, six minutes. It doesn’t help when you’ve got to fight from behind the eight ball.”

Crosby scored his 15th goal at 15:08 of the first period on the power play and Perron scored at 4:16 of the third period.

“From start to finish, I really like the way we controlled the puck and competed,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We needed to have a real strong game against one of the best teams in the league and that’s what we did.”

NOTES: Rangers D Marc Staal officially agreed to terms on a six-year, $34.2-million contract extension prior to the game. ... New York LW Tanner Glass (upper-body injury) was out but is likely to return for Tuesday night’s game against Ottawa. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi was credited with six hits. ... Pittsburgh scored five power-play goals in its last six games.