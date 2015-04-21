Rangers win to take 2-1 series lead

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins had seen this before. Only one team was happy about that.

Pittsburgh started slowly -- again -- allowing New York to build a two-goal lead before holding off the Penguins for a 2-1 victory on Monday night at Consol Energy Center, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

“All the games for me have been pretty similar,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “There’s not a lot of room on the ice. You’ve got to earn every inch -- a lot of tight checking from both teams. Tonight we were able to get off to a pretty good start.”

Left winger Carl Hagelin scored on a breakaway in the first period, and center Chris Kreider scored in the second period for a 2-0 New York lead.

Right winger Patric Hornqvist broke up a potential shutout for Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with a third-period goal as the Penguins finally came to life.

“In the first period we didn’t play the way we have to play to win,” Hornqvist said. “Our first two periods were not good enough. ... We’ve got a hell of a team. We just have to get that edge next time.”

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Consol Energy Center.

Pittsburgh was sloppy with the puck in its own end early in the game, and a less-than-ideal line change assisted New York on the game’s first goal. In their end, the Rangers consistently pushed the Penguins to the perimeter or behind the net.

“We were much better in the neutral zone,” New York defenseman Marc Staal said. “Our back pressure was good. Gaps were better. We played more of our game, caused some turnovers. We were giving them trouble through the neutral zone for the most part. We were smart on the puck when we had it.”

By the time the Penguins got their first shot of the game -- a long-range launch by defenseman Ben Lovejoy that Lundqvist easily stopped at 15:10 of the first period with one second left on a power play -- the Rangers held a 1-0 lead.

With the Penguins handcuffed during a line change, Rangers defenseman Keith Yandle saw an opening and set up Hagelin, who drove down the slot. Hagelin’s shot from just above the left hash marks slid under the pads of Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at 8:43 of the first period.

New York outshot the Penguins 7-3 in the first period. Pittsburgh has just 13 first-period shots in the series.

The Rangers pushed their lead to 2-0 at 11:07 of the second period, shortly after a power play expired.

Pittsburgh and its fans were upset when a short-handed rush that included Penguins center Max Lapierre was thwarted when New York defenseman Dan Boyle got his stick blade under Lapierre’s left arm but was not called for a hooking penalty. When play came back the other way, Staal sent a pass from the left point off of the end boards and directly out to Kreider, who had an easy tap-in at the right post.

Lapierre insisted the non-call did not rattle the Penguins.

“The game is fast out there,” he said. “I think the refs are working really hard to do the right calls. That happens. If we work hard and we battle more, I think we’re going to get more calls.”

Hornqvist pulled the Penguins within 2-1 at 13:12 of the third period in a scramble of players near the crease. After Lundqvist stopped a shot by defenseman Ian

Cole, Hornqvist chipped the puck in. Pittsburgh kept the pressure on the rest of the way.

”It was a weird game for me,“ Lundqvist said. ”I felt like we controlled it for two periods, kind of waited for their push. They started to come a little harder in the second, and in the third they really turned it up. It was tough.

“I knew it was going to be a battle. There were so many loose pucks. Those guys blocked a lot of shots. The puck was lying around a lot. It was tough for me to track it down a lot of times. You just try to be in the right place. But on that goal, I didn’t pick it up until it was in the net.”

It was the only one that ended up behind Lundqvist, swinging the series in New York’s favor after the Penguins gained a split in the first two games at Madison Square Garden.

“This was definitely a step in the right direction for us,” Lundqvist said.

Lundqvist made 23 saves in the win, while Fleury stopped 24 shots.

NOTES: Penguins RW/LW Beau Bennett, a first-round draft pick in 2010 who struggled to stay healthy and produce, sat in favor of rookie C/LW Scott Wilson. Bennett skated in the morning, but the club said he has an upper-body injury ... Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff, who has a suspected concussion, did not participate in the team’s morning skate and missed the game. ... The Penguins also remained without D Derrick Pouliot (upper body), although he did participate in the game-day skate. Pittsburgh also scratched rookie D Scott Harrington and veteran RW Craig Adams. ... Rangers D Keith Yandle skipped the game-day skate because he was not feeling well, according to coach Alain Vigneault, but Yandle was in the lineup. ... New York D Kevin Klein (broken arm) remains out. ... In addition to Klein, the Rangers scratched C James Sheppard and D Chris Summers.