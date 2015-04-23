Rangers win in OT for 3-1 series lead

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins got the strong start they had been pushing for, but the New York Rangers got the finish they wanted in a 2-1 overtime win and the reward of a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The somewhat reluctant -- or at least modest and soft-spoken -- hero was center Kevin Hayes, who was playing in fourth career playoff game and got his first postseason goal 3:14 into overtime at Consol Energy Center after right winger Patric Hornqvist scored for the Penguins in the first period and center Derick Brassard tied it in the second.

“It will be a memorable one for sure,” Hayes said of his goal. “I thought two of our guys worked hard and got the puck to the net and it just kind of ended up on my stick.”

Actually, there was a little more to the play.

Hayes won a faceoff against Pittsburgh’s Max Lapierre in the Penguins’ end and pushed the puck behind the net, where right winger Marty St. Louis worked to elude Penguins defensemen Ben Lovejoy and deliver a centering pass.

“My job is to turn (St. Louis) back. I can’t let them get behind the net,” Lovejoy said. “He was able to throw it out at the net.”

Left winger Carl Hagelin’s backhand shot was stopped by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, but the rebound went to the goalie’s left and bounced off a skate the other way.

“It was kind of a ping-pong action,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said.

Fleury lost sight of the puck as it slid underneath him and right to Hayes, who chipped it in.

The Rangers need only to win one of the next two games to advance in a series that so far has been decided exclusively by one-goal games.

“We’ve got two big games here,” New York defenseman Marc Staal said. “We’ve got the next game at home to try to close it out. That’s going to be our focus.”

A year ago, in the second round, the Penguins led the series 3-1 only to watch the Rangers rally to win. Pittsburgh wants to turn the tables this time.

“It’s definitely not easy, but it’s doable,” said Fleury, who made 22 saves, same as New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. “Other teams have done it. We’re not getting killed out there. We’re playing tight hockey, close games. We’ve just got to get focused on the next one and go from there.”

NHL teams that go up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 249-27 (90.2 percent).

One thing the Penguins will aim for is a start similar to the one they had in this game. After giving up the first goal in each of the first three games of the series and pointing fingers at themselves for lackluster starts, the Penguins flipped a switch early.

“We talked about how they were going to come at us,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring at 2:22 when Hornqvist, on the right edge of a thicket of players in the low slot, tipped in a shot from the center point by Lovejoy. Lundqvist was screened on the play.

Pittsburgh got the first five shots of the game before Rangers center Derek Stepan registered a shot from the right point as he was being hooked by Penguins left winger Blake Comeau.

New York was 0-for-2 with one shot on the power play in the first period and, overall, was outshot 8-2 in the period.

“They were very good; we weren’t very good,” Staal said. “Obviously, we knew they were going to come out hard and we just didn’t have a response for it in the first period. We were getting beat to pucks and took some penalties. It just wasn’t the way we wanted to play. We regrouped pretty well after the first with a stronger game after that.”

The Rangers pushed back with stronger play in the second period -- better puck possession, more authoritative skating, more shots -- and got the tying goal to make it 1-1 at 17:15.

Fleury got his left leg out to hold off Brassard, but the center continued to poke at the puck near the left post and pushed it past Fleury’s skate and over the goal line.

The goal gives Brassard 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 21 career games (regular season and playoffs) against the Penguins, including three goals this series.

NOTES: New York D Kevin Klein (broken arm) advanced to taking slap shots at the team’s game-day skate. Coach Alain Vigneault said Klein could use a full practice but might have to settle for getting game-ready in morning skates depending on the schedule. ... Rangers D Keith Yandle again skipped the morning skate but played. He has been ill all week. ... New York scratched C James Sheppard and D Chris Summers. ... Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin played in his 100th career playoff game, C Sidney Crosby in his 99th and G Marc-Andre Fleury in his 97th. ... Pittsburgh again scratched RW/LW Beau Bennett (upper body), RW Craig Adams, D Scott Harrington and D Derrick Pouliot (undisclosed injury). Bennett hasn’t missed a practice or skate. Pouliot has been on the ice with his teammates and is “really close to playing,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. ... The teams handled their schedules differently. The Penguins held a full practice Tuesday and an optional game-day skate Wednesday. New York took a day off from practice Tuesday and had a full game-day skate Wednesday. ... The NHL announced a 7 p.m. start time for Game 5 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.