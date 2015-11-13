New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

RW Mats Zuccarello tied a single-game career-high with three points to lead the red-hot Rangers to a 6-3 win over the Blues. Zuccarello increased his total to nine points (four goals, five assists) in the last six games. “(I’ve had) some good bounces,” Zuccarello said. “You can play really well and don’t get the good bounces and sometimes you get the bounces. It’s nice so hopefully we’ll keep it going.”

C Derick Brassard scored a one-timer in front of the goal to give the Rangers (12-2-2) a 1-0 lead just 4:54 into the first period of a win Thursday.