G Henrik Lundqvist failed to finish Wednesday’s game after he allowed five goals on 24 shots on a night when his defense allowed an abundance of point-blank chances. “I could feel I lost my focus a bit when they managed to score the third goal and then I gave up a really bad one on the fourth one,” Lundqvist said. “They are good at finding that room in front of the net. If you look at the goals, that’s where they score their goals. It’s no secret.”