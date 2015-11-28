New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

C Derek Stepan was lost indefinitely with broken ribs after he took a heavy hit from Boston left winger Matt Beleskey. Stepan struggled to the bench after being attended to and played five more shifts in the second period but didn’t return for the third. “In our opinion it was a late hit, more than a couple of feet away from the boards,” said New York coach Alain Vigneault. “We’ll have to wait and see. I remember (Vancouver‘s) Aaron Rome in this building, getting suspended four games in a Stanley Cup final (for hitting Nathan Horton). It’ll be interesting to see. Stepan broke some ribs so he’ll be out indefinitely.” The Stepan injury is the first of any consequence for the Rangers, who have lost only four manpower games to injury in their first 23 games.

LW Rick Nash (six goals in a four-game goals streak) also for New York in a loss Friday.

G Henrik Lundqvist, who had allowed two goals or less in 14 of his first 17 games, has been touched for the nine in the last two. He made 30 saves on Friday.