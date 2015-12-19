New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

G Antti Raanta left the game Thursday due to an apparent head injury, and he will be re-evaluated Friday.

C Derek Stepan, who suffered broken ribs on Nov. 27, returned to the New York lineup Friday.

D Chris Summers was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Summers, 27, has skated in 67 career NHL games over parts of five seasons with the Rangers and Arizona Coyotes, registering two goals, seven assists and 47 penalty minutes. He played in three games with the Rangers last seson. The 6-2, 209-pound Summers has played in 27 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording three assists and 23 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Rangers from Arizona on March 1.

G Magnus Hellberg was recalled fom the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Hellberg, 24, has appeared in 18 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting an 8-8-2 record, along with a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Hellberg has appeared in one NHL game in his career, making a relief appearance in 2013 as a member of the Nashville Predators. He has appeared in 116 career AHL games over parts of four seasons, registering a 50-44-9 record, 2.40 goals-against average and .916 safe percentage. Hellberg was acquired by the Rangers from Nashville on July 1.

G Magnus Hellberg was called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL by the Rangers to back up G Henrik Lundqvist. G Antti Raanta took a slap shot from Minnesota D Marco Scandella to the head Thursday, and it’s not clear when he’ll return.

D Brady Skjei was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Skjei, 21, played in two games with the Rangers after being recalled on Dec. 15, making his NHL debut against Edmonton. Prior to being recalled by the Rangers, the 6-3, 215-pound Skjei had recorded two goals, nine assists and four penalty minutes in 27 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season.

G Henrik Lundqvist allowed four goals on 31 shots in a relief appearance Thursday at Minnesota. Starting G Antti Raanta left in the first period due to an apparent head injury.