G Antti Raanta replaced Henrik Lundqvist in the third period, and he didn’t face a shot the rest of the way.

G Henrik Lundqvist (16-10-3) was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals, the fourth time in 12 games the veteran was yanked before time expired. “Tonight was nothing about Henrik,” coach Alain Vigneault said of his star netminder, who had 30 saves. “They were teeing it up from the ladies’ tees. When it was 5-1, I thought it was time to give him a break. He gave us a chance.”