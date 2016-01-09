FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

RW Kevin Hayes and C Ryan Spooner scored 13:46 apart in the second period to lead the Bruins to a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at the Prudential Center.

F Nicklas Jensen and a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft were acquired by the Rangers on Friday from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for right winger Emerson Etem to Vancouver. Jensen, 22, played in 27 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League this season and had four goals and eight assists. He has played in 24 NHL games in his career in three seasons with the Canucks, posting three goals and three assists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
