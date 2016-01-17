FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 18, 2016 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Dan Girardi was back in the lineup on Saturday after sitting out Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders with a hand injury. He replaced D Dylan McIlrath, who was a healthy scratch.

G Henrik Lundqvist began making history. He capped it by turning away all three shots in a shootout, lifting the Rangers over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The victory made Lundqvist the first goalie in NHL history to win at least 20 games in each of his first 11 seasons. “I take a lot of pride in my numbers,” Lundqvist said. “You work hard. I want to make the most of my career. I try to work hard and try to help this team win games.” He did exactly that on Saturday. Lundqvist was sensational -- especially in overtime -- while right winger Mats Zuccarello won it for the Rangers (24-15-5) with the only goal in the skills competition. “I’ve been lucky to be a part of so many good teams, great players who have been supportive,” Lundqvist said. “And also I’ve been given an opportunity to play so many games.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.