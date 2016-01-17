New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Dan Girardi was back in the lineup on Saturday after sitting out Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders with a hand injury. He replaced D Dylan McIlrath, who was a healthy scratch.

G Henrik Lundqvist began making history. He capped it by turning away all three shots in a shootout, lifting the Rangers over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The victory made Lundqvist the first goalie in NHL history to win at least 20 games in each of his first 11 seasons. “I take a lot of pride in my numbers,” Lundqvist said. “You work hard. I want to make the most of my career. I try to work hard and try to help this team win games.” He did exactly that on Saturday. Lundqvist was sensational -- especially in overtime -- while right winger Mats Zuccarello won it for the Rangers (24-15-5) with the only goal in the skills competition. “I’ve been lucky to be a part of so many good teams, great players who have been supportive,” Lundqvist said. “And also I’ve been given an opportunity to play so many games.”