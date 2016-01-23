New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

C Jayson Megna was sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday after he played five games (scoring one goal) since a Jan. 4 recall.

LW Chris Kreider sat out Friday night with a neck injury.

RW Mats Zuccarello’s 11-game points streak vs. Carolina came to an end.

D Ryan McDonagh converted for a goal shortly after the Rangers came up empty on a first-period power play. His unassisted tally came on a sharp shot from the left side.

LW J.T. Miller provided key offense in a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

LW Daniel Paille, a veteran signed as a free agent on Thursday, was in the lineup for the first time on Friday night.

G Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves for the Rangers. He notched his third victory in three outings against the Hurricanes this season.