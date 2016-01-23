FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 24, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jayson Megna was sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday after he played five games (scoring one goal) since a Jan. 4 recall.

LW Chris Kreider sat out Friday night with a neck injury.

RW Mats Zuccarello’s 11-game points streak vs. Carolina came to an end.

D Ryan McDonagh converted for a goal shortly after the Rangers came up empty on a first-period power play. His unassisted tally came on a sharp shot from the left side.

LW J.T. Miller provided key offense in a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

LW Daniel Paille, a veteran signed as a free agent on Thursday, was in the lineup for the first time on Friday night.

G Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves for the Rangers. He notched his third victory in three outings against the Hurricanes this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.