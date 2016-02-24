New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Ryan McDonagh (jaw/neck) is working out, but he missed his second straight game. Coach Alain Vigneault believes McDonagh is close to returning.

D Brady Skjei had been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

D Brady Skjei was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Skjei, 21, has skated in two games with the Rangers this season, registering two shots on goal and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 15 against Edmonton.

D Marc Staal (lower body) did not play. He was replaced by D Brady Skjei, who was recalled from the AHL earlier in the day. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault expects Staal to be back soon.