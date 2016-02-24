FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 24, 2016 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Ryan McDonagh (jaw/neck) is working out, but he missed his second straight game. Coach Alain Vigneault believes McDonagh is close to returning.

D Brady Skjei had been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

D Brady Skjei was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Skjei, 21, has skated in two games with the Rangers this season, registering two shots on goal and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 15 against Edmonton.

D Marc Staal (lower body) did not play. He was replaced by D Brady Skjei, who was recalled from the AHL earlier in the day. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault expects Staal to be back soon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.