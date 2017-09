F Chris Brown was acquired by the Rangers from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Ryan Bourque. Brown, 25, has skated in 20 games with the Capitals AHL affiliate in Hershey, Pa., scoring three goals while adding six assists. He played in one game with the Capitals this season. In 23 career NHL games over four different seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Washington, he has two goals and one assist, a plus-one rating and 21 penalty minutes.