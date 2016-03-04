FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 4, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jesper Fast (flu) wasn’t expected to play Thursday in Pittsburgh or Friday in Washington but unexpectedly flew to Pittsburgh and was in the lineup against the Penguins. D Marc Staal (flu) was out and D Dylan McIlrath was paired with D Dan Boyle.

F Rick Nash (bone bruise in left leg) skated lightly Thursday morning at Consol Energy Center, the first time he has done so since Feb. 2. He has been out since Jan. 22 and coach Alain Vigneault estimates he’ll be sidelined an additional 10-14 days. With Nash closer to returning and four-time all-star F Eric Staal now in the lineup, Vigneault says he’ll have plenty of “options” with his forward lines. Against Pittsburgh, Staal centered a line with LW Viktor Stalberg and RW Kevin Hayes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.