New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

RW Jesper Fast (flu) wasn’t expected to play Thursday in Pittsburgh or Friday in Washington but unexpectedly flew to Pittsburgh and was in the lineup against the Penguins. D Marc Staal (flu) was out and D Dylan McIlrath was paired with D Dan Boyle.

F Rick Nash (bone bruise in left leg) skated lightly Thursday morning at Consol Energy Center, the first time he has done so since Feb. 2. He has been out since Jan. 22 and coach Alain Vigneault estimates he’ll be sidelined an additional 10-14 days. With Nash closer to returning and four-time all-star F Eric Staal now in the lineup, Vigneault says he’ll have plenty of “options” with his forward lines. Against Pittsburgh, Staal centered a line with LW Viktor Stalberg and RW Kevin Hayes.