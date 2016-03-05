FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 5, 2016

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F J.T. Miller plays on the Rangers’ second line centered by Derick Brassard, but hasn’t scored in 11 games -- a span in which he has no points in nine games. The slump quickly followed a commanding stretch in which he scored eight of his 17 goals overall in only eight games.

G Henrik Lundqvist lost control of his temper, something his teammates couldn’t recall seeing before. An uncharacteristic and game-altering meltdown by Lundqvist was followed by the Pittsburgh scoring three times in less than two minutes late in the second period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
