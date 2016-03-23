New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

LW Rick Nash scored a goal Monday for the first time since Dec. 30. Nash was playing his sixth game since returning from a bone bruise in his leg that cost him 20 games. He had zero points since rejoining the lineup but delivered a key goal as a power play expired to give the Rangers an insurance tally they needed to survive a late push from the Panthers.

D Kevin Klein has been a scoring machine of late. In his past seven games, he has two goals and five assists. Before this stretch, he had 13 points in 54 games.