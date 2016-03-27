FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 28, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Chris Kreider, moved to Derick Brassard’s line with Rick Nash, scored twice and added an assist to lead New York over Montreal on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

C Derick Brassard scored a goal and added two assists against the Canadiens on Saturday night, extending his point streak to four games. Brassard now has six points (two goals, four assists) during that stretch.

D Dan Girardi suited up for his 720th career NHL game on Saturday, passing Andy Bathgate for sole possession of 10th place on the team’s games-played list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.