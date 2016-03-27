New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

LW Chris Kreider, moved to Derick Brassard’s line with Rick Nash, scored twice and added an assist to lead New York over Montreal on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

C Derick Brassard scored a goal and added two assists against the Canadiens on Saturday night, extending his point streak to four games. Brassard now has six points (two goals, four assists) during that stretch.

D Dan Girardi suited up for his 720th career NHL game on Saturday, passing Andy Bathgate for sole possession of 10th place on the team’s games-played list.