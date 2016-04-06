New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Dylan McIlrath took the spot of D Dan Boyle. McIlrath had not played since March 6.

D Ryan McDonagh will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right hand injury. He could be back for the playoffs.

LW Oscar Lindberg returned to the lineup after missing 10 consecutive games as a healthy scratch. He replaced LW/C Kevin Hayes.

D Brady Skjei was recalled by the New York Rangers from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Skjei, 22, played in four games with the Rangers earlier this season, registering four shots on goal and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 15 vs. Edmonton. Skjei recorded two hits while skating in a team-high 22:17 of ice time on Feb. 23 at New Jersey. In his most recent game with the Blueshirts on March 8 at Buffalo, Skjei recorded one shot on goal in 17:38 of ice time. In 68 games with the Wolf Pack this season, he scored four goals and notched 24 assists for 28 points, along with 36 penalty minutes.