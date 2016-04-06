FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Dylan McIlrath took the spot of D Dan Boyle. McIlrath had not played since March 6.

D Ryan McDonagh will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right hand injury. He could be back for the playoffs.

D Ryan McDonagh will miss the New York Rangers’ final three games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury.

LW Oscar Lindberg returned to the lineup after missing 10 consecutive games as a healthy scratch. He replaced LW/C Kevin Hayes.

D Brady Skjei was promoted from AHL Hartford of the AHL to take injured D Ryan McDonagh’s place on the roster. Skjei, 22, had no points in four games for the Rangers earlier this season.

D Brady Skjei was recalled by the New York Rangers from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Skjei, 22, played in four games with the Rangers earlier this season, registering four shots on goal and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 15 vs. Edmonton. Skjei recorded two hits while skating in a team-high 22:17 of ice time on Feb. 23 at New Jersey. In his most recent game with the Blueshirts on March 8 at Buffalo, Skjei recorded one shot on goal in 17:38 of ice time. In 68 games with the Wolf Pack this season, he scored four goals and notched 24 assists for 28 points, along with 36 penalty minutes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.