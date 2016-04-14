New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Ryan McDonagh (broken hand, out since April 4) remained sidelined for the playoff opener.

F Marek Hrivik was recalled by the Rangers from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Hrivik, 24, skated in five games with the Rangers this season, registering one assist and a plus-three rating. The 6-2, 205-pounder played in 68 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and 18 penalty minutes.

D Brady Skjei made his Stanley Cup playoffs debut -- he played in seven regular-season games -- in place of injured team captain Ryan McDonagh (broken hand, out since April 4).

G Henrik Lundqvist was pulled after the first period of a first-round playoff game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh with an eye injury Wednesday night.