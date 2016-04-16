New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Dan Girardi did not skate Friday and will not play Saturday. His place in the lineup is expected to be taken by Dylan McIlrath.

G Henrik Lundqvist remains questionable for Saturday’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and whether he plays will be a game-day decision. Lundqvist was able to practice Friday after being poked in the eye area by a teammate’s stick in Game 1 on Wednesday night. If he plays, it would be the 112th straight playoff start for Lundqvist, a streak that began in 2006. Defenseman Marc Staal accidentally poked Lundqvist near the eye with his stick late in the first period of Game 1. Lundqvist stayed in the game but allowed the first goal of the game with 17.6 seconds remaining. Lundqvist told the team’s medical staff during the first intermission that he was having trouble with his vision. He did not return to the game.

