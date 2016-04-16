FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 17, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Dan Girardi did not skate Friday and will not play Saturday. His place in the lineup is expected to be taken by Dylan McIlrath.

G Henrik Lundqvist remains questionable for Saturday’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and whether he plays will be a game-day decision. Lundqvist was able to practice Friday after being poked in the eye area by a teammate’s stick in Game 1 on Wednesday night. If he plays, it would be the 112th straight playoff start for Lundqvist, a streak that began in 2006. Defenseman Marc Staal accidentally poked Lundqvist near the eye with his stick late in the first period of Game 1. Lundqvist stayed in the game but allowed the first goal of the game with 17.6 seconds remaining. Lundqvist told the team’s medical staff during the first intermission that he was having trouble with his vision. He did not return to the game.

G Henrik Lundqvist remains questionable for Saturday’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and whether he plays will be a game-day decision. Lundqvist was able to practice Friday after being poked in the eye area by a teammate’s stick in Game 1 on Wednesday night. If he plays, it would be the 112th straight playoff start for Lundqvist, a streak that began in 2006. Lundqvist learned during a Thursday visit to a specialist that no serious damage had been done to his eye.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.