New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

D Ryan McDonagh skated in his 83rd career playoff game with the Rangers on Thursday, passing Brian Leetch for sole possession of seventh place on the franchise’s all-time playoff games played list.

F Derek Stepan skated in his 85th career playoff game with the Rangers on Thursday, tying Ron Greschner for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time playoff games played list.

C/LW Eric Staal has been about as disappointing a trade deadline acquisition as anyone could imagine. After three goals and three assists in 20 regular-season games, he has zero points in four playoff games against Penguins.

G Henrik Lundqvist looked shaky while allowing four goals on 18 shots. It marked the ninth time this season that Lundqvist was relieved during a game by backup Antti Raanta. “I‘m not going to analyze it too much -- I‘m just going to say I was not good enough,” Lundqvist said. “It was just a really bad game. I need to be better, simple as that. I don’t need to say more than that.”