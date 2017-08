F Justin Fontaine agreed to terms on a two-way contract Sunday. Fontaine, 28, was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Fontaine has played in 197 career NHL games over the last three seasons, all with the Minnesota Wild. He registered 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists), a plus-22 rating and 58 penalty minutes. Fontaine helped the Wild advance to the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the team, recording two goals and two assists in 19 playoff games.