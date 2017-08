LW Jimmy Vesey, a rookie, is starting to get comfortable in the NHL and that's giving the New York Rangers another offensive weapon.

C Brandon Pirri scored in the second period for New York (3-2-0).

F Rick Nash added an empty netter and had an assist for the Rangers, who have won six of their last eight games in Washington.

G Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves and the Rangers rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.