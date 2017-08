RW Jesper Fast tied the score at 3 with 10:29 remaining -- 42 seconds after Adam Larsson put the Oilers ahead 3-2.

LW Rick Nash broke a 3-3 tie with 1:21 remaining in the third period as the Rangers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 21 shots. Lundqvist has started nine of 11 games this season.