9 months ago
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
November 14, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 9 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Josh Jooris missed his eighth straight game with a shoulder injury. Jooris played two seasons for the Flames before signing as a free agent with the Rangers in July.

LW Pavel Buchnevich ran his goal-scoring streak to four games.

RW Rick Nash netted seven in his first 14 games this season. He scored his 400th career goal in a 5-3 loss at home to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

G Henrik Lundqvist had 35 saves to improve his record to 8-4.

RW Michael Grabner started the scoring for the New York Rangers, who used a balanced attack to beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

