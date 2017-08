C Cristoval Nieves was recalled by the Rangers from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Monday. Nieves, 22, has played in 13 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering one goal and five assists. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Nieves has played in 21 career AHL games over parts of two seasons with Hartford, totaling three goals and eight assists. He has not been called for a penalty in his professional career.