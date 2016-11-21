New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

LW Pavel Buchnevich missed his fourth straight game with a back injury. He is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Monday.

C Mika Zibanejad is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a broken left fibula he sustained Sunday against the Panthers.

G Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves, but he was beaten on both Florida shootout attempts to take a 3-2 loss Sunday. He played his 700th career game. He is the 12th Ranger to reach that mark and only the fifth goaltender in NHL history to play 700 games with one team.