9 months ago
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
November 22, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 9 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Pavel Buchnevich missed his fourth straight game with a back injury. He is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Monday.

C Mika Zibanejad is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a broken left fibula he sustained Sunday against the Panthers.

G Henrik Lundqvist played his 700th career game. He is the 12th Ranger to reach that mark and only the fifth goaltender in NHL history to play 700 games with one team.

G Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves, but he was beaten on both Florida shootout attempts to take a 3-2 loss Sunday.

