G Antii Raanta stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced Wednesday after coming on in relief of Henrik Lundqvist in a 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

LW Pavel Buchnevich should be out two to three weeks after an MRI on his ailing back revealed no structural damage.

LW Matt Puempel, who was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Ottawa on Monday, was a healthy scratch Wednesday.

G Henrik Lundqvist made just 13 saves on 17 shots Wednesday against Pittsburgh before he was pulled in the second period.