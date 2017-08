G Antii Raanta made 17 saves Thursday in the Rangers' 2-1 win at Winnipeg. Raanta is 6-1-0 this season; the man he backs up, Henrik Lundqvist, is 12-8-1.

RW Kevin Hayes tapped in his 11th goal of the season with 1:09 remaining, lifting the Rangers to a 2-1 win at Winnipeg on Thursday.

LW Rick Nash was among three scratches for the Rangers. He injured a groin in Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.