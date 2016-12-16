New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

G Antti Raanta started the previous four games for the Rangers before getting the night off Thursday.

G Antti Raanta was on the ice for 5:31 during the first period Thursday when Henrik Lundqvist underwent the concussion protocol. He didn't face a shot in the Rangers' 2-0 win over the Stars.

D Ryan McDonagh was back in the Rangers' lineup after missing a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday with the flu. He finished with an even rating in a game-high 24:50 of ice time at Dallas.

LW Rick Nash scored the game-winning goal on a short-handed breakaway at 7:08 of the third period, and the Rangers defeated the Stars 2-0 on Thursday. It was Nash's first game back from a groin injury that kept him out of four games.

G Henrik Lundqvist wasn't about to let a violent collision keep him out of the net for long in his first action since Dec. 6. Lundqvist stopped 27 shots as New York defeated the Stars 2-0 on Thursday. Antti Raanta started the previous four games in goal for the Rangers.