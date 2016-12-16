FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New York Rangers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 17, 2016 / 11:29 PM / 8 months ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Antti Raanta started the previous four games for the Rangers before getting the night off Thursday.

G Antti Raanta was on the ice for 5:31 during the first period Thursday when Henrik Lundqvist underwent the concussion protocol. He didn't face a shot in the Rangers' 2-0 win over the Stars.

D Ryan McDonagh was back in the Rangers' lineup after missing a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday with the flu. He finished with an even rating in a game-high 24:50 of ice time at Dallas.

LW Rick Nash returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 6 for New York. He missed four games due to a groin injury.

LW Rick Nash scored the game-winning goal on a short-handed breakaway at 7:08 of the third period, and the Rangers defeated the Stars 2-0 on Thursday. It was Nash's first game back from a groin injury that kept him out of four games.

G Henrik Lundqvist wasn't about to let a violent collision keep him out of the net for long in his first action since Dec. 6. Lundqvist stopped 27 shots as New York defeated the Stars 2-0 on Thursday. Antti Raanta started the previous four games in goal for the Rangers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.