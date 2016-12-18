New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

LW Jimmy Vesey scored in the shootout to help the New York Rangers defeat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday. Selected to shoot first by coach Alain Vigneault, Vesey unveiled a move he had successfully practiced three times Saturday morning. Skating in from the left side, Vesey went to his preferred backhand side, then shifted to his forehand and lifted the puck over the stick side of goalie Juuse Saros. "I just tried to keep it simple, no distractions," Vesey said.

C Brandon Pirri was scratched from Saturday's game against the Predators.

D Adam Clendening was scratched from Saturday's game against the Predators.

G Henrik Lundqvist won his second straight game in the New York Rangers' 2-1 shootout victory over Nashville on Saturday. Lundqvist smothered Ryan Johansen's weak backhand and watched Craig Smith's wrister sail wide right during the shootout. Lundqvist made 14 stops in the third period as the Predators applied steady pressure. His glove stop of Ryan Johansen just over eight minutes into the period was huge, as was a denial of a James Neal wrister from the left faceoff circle with about 2 1/2 minutes left. "You just try to do a little less," Lundqvist said. "Instead of trying to do too much, you just rely on your instincts. It felt like Nashville turned up their speed a little bit. They have a couple of forwards who like to shoot the puck. It was a good test for us."