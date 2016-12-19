New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

F Derek Stepan registered a goal to tie the game with 1:13 remaining in regulation and recorded three shots on goal in the contest. He has tallied 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 30 career games against the Devils. In addition, Stepan has notched 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the last 16 games, including eight points (two goals, six assists) in the last 10 games. The Rangers have posted a 34-1-6 record in the last 41 games in which Stepan has tallied a goal, dating back to March 18, 2014.

LW Rick Nash tied for the team-high with five shots on goal and posted a plus-one rating in the contest. He leads the Rangers in shots on goal this season (88).

G Henrik Lundqvist earned the 389th win of his career, tying him with Dominik Hasek (389-223-95) for most by a European goalie.